‘Expensive Brunette’ Hair Is Taking Over Hollywood — & TikTok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Something happened a few months ago to the women of Hollywood. Everyone with warm, sunny, California-blonde hair suddenly went to the dark side. OK, not everyone but many of our favorite faces, such as Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish — to name a few. And then there are the classic brunettes that went for an even more rich hue, such as Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. This resurgence of brown hair has been called “expensive brunette.” This has more to do with the color than the actual price tag.

“Expensive brunette is all about a luxe feel, focusing on dimension, shine and hair health,” hairstylist and Tangle Teezwe ambassador Liam Curran says. “It gives the client the chance to create a hair color that’s bespoke to their needs.” He sees that clients now want low-maintenance color that looks expensive. So, what exactly does expensive mean in this case? Well, it’s all about the natural-looking blend of colors.

“For years blondes have experienced beautiful blends of light tones and now brunettes want the same experience,” he continues. “Mixing numerous different shades and finishing with luxe toners not only inject beautiful colors but add beautiful shine too.”

So, you’re wanting to jump on the ‘expensive brunette’ train. What do you ask for at the salon? “Expensive brunette is not an all-over color,” Curran says. “If you’re interested in trying out ‘expensive brunette’, explore dimension, high shine, depth, intermixed tones and custom blends with your stylist.”

It’s possible this trend towards more laid-back hair colors has to do with living through the third year of a pandemic, with new variants, mask mandates and well, a lot of stress. There’s something about having less look-at-me hair that feels right at the moment. Plus, you can go to the hair salon a lot less often. Of course, some choose to go the opposite way and use their hair as an extra-fun accessory and that’s great too. It’s all about what makes you feel confident — and maybe a little expensive, too.