The Best Exfoliating Cleansers to Try Out This Winter

While cleansing your face is an absolutely crucial step in obtaining flawless skin, exfoliating is also just as important. Rather than creating yet another step in your skin care regimen, we’re opting for exfoliating cleansers that can do both jobs at once.

Whether it’s an exfoliating cleansing powder to which you just add water to or already comes as a liquid, these physical and chemical exfoliating cleansers can help remove dead skin cells and reveal a fresh, bright layer of your skin all while removing dirt and oil from your skin to help avoid imperfections.

We have to say that exfoliating cleansers are something you absolutely must try—yes, they even have some made for sensitive skin. Click through the slideshow to see some of our favorites!