The Best Exfoliating Cleansers to Try Out This Winter

While cleansing your face is an absolutely crucial step in obtaining flawless skin, exfoliating is also just as important. Rather than creating yet another step in your skin care regimen, we’re opting for exfoliating cleansers that can do both jobs at once.
Whether it’s an exfoliating cleansing powder to which you just add water to or already comes as a liquid, these physical and chemical exfoliating cleansers can help remove dead skin cells and reveal a fresh, bright layer of your skin all while removing dirt and oil from your skin to help avoid imperfections.
We have to say that exfoliating cleansers are something you absolutely must try—yes, they even have some made for sensitive skin. Click through the slideshow to see some of our favorites!
We totally love Boscia for it's natural ingredients and this cleanser does not disappoint. It's gentle enough to use everyday for all skin types. This cleanser actually starts off as a powder and once you add some warm water to it, it will create an exfoliating wash to scrub all over your face. It removes debris and oil from your face while giving you deep-hydration and some amazing anti-aging benefits.
(Boscia Tsubaki Oil-Infused Exfoliating Powder; $36 at sephora.com)
Since Camu Camu has 30 times more Vitamin C per ounce than the average orange, we're crazy about using this exfoliating cleanser to brighten dull skin. It's calming and can be used daily and will leave your skin more fresh, soft and radiant. With the help of the vitamin C from the camu camu, this cleanser helps to brighten, smooth, firm and improve the appearance of an uneven skin tone. It uses small, round granules of the intelligent gem, Baltic amber to exfoliate, energize and polish your skin to open clogged pores and have you looking flawless.
(Peter Thomas Roth Camu Camu Power C x 30 Vitamin C Brightening Cleansing Powder; $45 at sephora.com)
Let's be honest—acne is super annoying. For those of you fighting the pesky little bumps, this cleansing powder will help you do just that. It features exfoliating bio-enzymes that digest surface oil, dirt and dead skin cells while it's dissolving beads help to smooth and soften your skin in no time. To help with your blemishes, this cleanser also is formulated with salicylic acid and pumpkin seed extract to help keep pores clear for smooth, blemish-free skin.
(Murad Transforming Powder Dual-Action Cleanser & Exfoliator; $30 at sephora.com)
If you're looking to gently cleanse and exfoliate, you'll love this exfoliating wash by Philosophy. It's designed to give your face a deep clean while providing resurfacing benefits. No worries, this can definitely be used everyday since it's gentle enough. This 30-second mini peel is formulated with ingredients designed to replenish, protect, and improve skin’s texture. Aside from those benefits, antioxidants will also deeply condition the skin and help retain its moisture level, leaving behind a hydrated, healthy-looking complexion.
(Philosophy The Microdelivery Exfoliating Wash; $28 at sephora.com)
Josie Maran's Argan Oil products always have us wooed, but this one truly blows it out of the park. This cleansing powder gently lifts dead skin cells giving you a brighter, softer, more youthful-looking complexion. Its formulated with finely crushed Argan shells that help to delicately buff away dull skin while rice powder helps to reduce the appearance of those annoying blemishes and age spots. It's also infused with tea tree, ginkgo biloba, and green tea to gently cleanse and battle blemishes and blackheads while evening out your skin tone.
(Josie Maran Argan Exfoliating Cleansing Powder; $40 at sephora.com)
Looking for luminous skin? Try this dual-action, creamy exfoliating cleanser. Created with natural exfoliants like rice grain, cherry stone, and sugar-citrus extracts all blended with wild rose oil this cleanser leaves your skin cleansed and fresh. Yes, it's gentle enough to use every day (and you'll totally want to!) and all skin types including dry skin will be safe! This baby instantly brightens the complexion, creating smooth, luminous, healthy-looking skin and who doesn't love that?
(KORRES Wild Rose Daily Brightening & Refining Buff Cleanser; $28 at sephora.com)
This cleanser is made to revitalize your skin by gently exfoliating and polishing away dullness. Made with three exfoliating agents—salicylic acid, lactic acid and glycolic acid—your skin will instantly look brighter. It also contains jojoba beads that help to polish away debris, dryness, and roughness and the moisturizing agent sodium PCA attracts water to the skin to help it retain plumpness and elasticity needed to function as a strong, healthy barrier.
(Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser; $36 at sephora.com)