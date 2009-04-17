Exfoliate Raw

Inspired by the concept of natural living and driven by the science of “living foods,” The Body Deli brings nutrition to our skin. Their products are handmade in small batches and incorporate raw, fresh, natural and organic ingredients, including organic yogurt, amino acids, fresh fruit and vegetables, and all-natural plant oils, resulting in nutrient-rich products that deliver fresh vitamins, enzymes and minerals to our skin while at their peak potency.

The Body Deli’s newest product, Date & Desert Sage Botanical Butter Scrub, brings beneficial nutrients to our skin while simultaneously helping us exfoliate away all our dry winter skin. Formulated with rich African shea, cocoa, virgin coconut butter, extra-fine grain sea salt, and nutrient-rich precious oils, this body scrub will leave skin smooth and hydrated, perfect for showing off that sexy summer skin.

The Body Deli Date & Desert Sage Scrub, $32.00, at thebodydeli.com