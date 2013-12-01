7 Exercises for Better Sex

Exercise doesn’t just help you tone up and slim down—it can also make sex so much hotter. Try any (or all!) of these moves from the Women’s Health Big Book of Sex during your next workout for a more intense orgasm—no kegels necessary!

Low Side-to-Side Lunge

Lunges boost flexibility, so he’ll be able to find your G-spot in almost any position.

Do the move: Stand with your feet spread wide, about twice shoulder-width apart, your feet facing straight ahead. Bend slightly at the waist, and clasp your hands in front of your chest. Shift your weight over to your right leg as you push your hips backward and lower your body by dropping your hips and bending your right knee. Your lower right leg should remain nearly perpendicular to the floor. Your left foot should remain flat on the floor (A). Without pausing, reverse the movement and raise yourself back to a standing position. Next, repeat with the left side (B). Do 10 to 20 reps on each side, alternating back and forth.

Standing Hip Thrust

The name says it all—stronger thrusts, better orgasms.

Do the move: Step forward with one foot so that your feet are a couple of feet apart. Keep your toes facing forward and your knees slightly bent (A). Gently push your pelvis forward until you feel a very mild stretch in your hips. Although this may seem too subtle, don’t overdo it: The hip flexors are attached inside the legs in such a way that it takes very little effort to stretch them (B). Hold the stretch for 30 seconds, then reverse leg positions and repeat.

Hinge

Learning how to angle your back in just the right way will make it much easier for your partner to stimulate your clitoris.

Do the move: Kneel on the floor with your hands at your sides. Resist the urge to sit back and rest your weight on your heels. Your back should be straight and your knees bent at a 90-degree angle (A). Keeping your head and spine in line with your thighs, slowly lean back a few inches (B). Hold for 3 seconds, then return to the starting position. Do 5 to 10 reps.

Gluteal Bridge

This hip raise targets your pelvic muscles for an even bigger O.

Do the move: Lie on the floor, arms at your sides, knees bent, and heels on the floor (A). Lift your hips off the floor until your knees, hips, and shoulders form a straight line (B). Do 20 reps.

Lower-Back Lie-Down

Your lower-back muscles are full of sensitive nerve endings—which can seriously increase your pleasure if you work to make them stronger.

Do the move: Lie flat on your back with your legs bent, feet flat on the floor, and arms at your sides (A). Draw your knees up to your chest and gently grab your legs just below the knees. Slowly pull both knees toward your chest as far as you can comfortably go, keeping your back flat on the floor at all times(B). Hold the stretch for 2 to 3 seconds, then slowly lower your legs. Repeat the stretch for 10 reps.

Inchworm

This’ll loosen up your entire body, so you’ll feel all of those oh-so-good tingling sensations everywhere.

Do the move: Stand with your legs straight, feet hip-width apart (A). Bend at the waist and place your hands on the floor(B). Keeping your legs straight, walk your hands forward while keeping your abs and lower back braced. Then take tiny steps to walk your feet back to your hands (C). Do six reps.

Plié

Strong vaginal muscles up your odds for an orgasm—and luckily, that’s what this move is all about.

Do the move: Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart, toes pointed out and hands on your hips (A). Slowly bend your knees until your thighs are parallel to the floor (B). Press up through your heels to stand. Do 12 to 15 reps.

*This story was originally published on WomensHealth.com.

MORE:

3 Reasons You’re Not Having More Sex

6 Ways to Boost Your Bedroom Confidence

9 Positions That Practically Guarantee an Orgasm