6 Ways That Exercise Can Seriously Improve Your Skin

Now that the weather’s getting chillier and your schedules are invariably starting to fill up with holiday commitments, there’s a chance you may be finding fewer and fewer reasons to get yourself off the couch to make it into the gym.

However, here’s a fun fact that (hopefully) might give you the boost you need: Regular exercise can actually make you more beautiful—and not just because your bod gets all tight and toned. Hitting a spin class, doing yoga, or simply walking on a treadmill actually has major skin benefits, according to Cecilia Wong, founder and facialist at Cecilia Wong Skincare in New York City and Dr. Debra Jaliman, author of Skin Rules: Trade Secrets from a Top New York Dermatologist.

Our sister site Beauty High rounded up 6 ways that working can seriously improve your skin (just in time for all those holiday fetes!), so read on and start lacing up those sneakers now.

1. It increases blood flow.

For someone who has acne, rosacea or psoriasis, exercise increases blood flow, which means more oxygen and nutrients are carried to the skin. For normal skin types, the increased blood flows nourishes skin cells, keeping them vital.

2. It reduces stress.

By decreasing stress, some skin conditions like acne and eczema that can be exacerbated by it show improvement. Some studies have linked the oil-producing sebaceous glands with the stress hormone, so less stress could quite literally mean less skin problems. Those with eczema or psoriasis, however, should apply moisturizer before working out as the salt in sweat can cause flare-ups — a little lotion can provide a good barrier.

3. It excretes toxins.

Sweating is a key way to force those toxins and free radicals from your skin, which—if not excreted—could clog pores. While a sweat-induced detox isn’t the same as the kind your liver is responsible for, increased circulation and blood flow do help flush cellular debris out of your body, thus creating a detoxing effect.

