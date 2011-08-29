Exclusive: Victoria’s Secret Takes Us Behind the Scenes

For the release of the latest Victoria’s Secret makeup collection, we went behind the scenes with the brand as they shot their “Fiercely Sexy” ad campaigns. The products, focusing on metallics and one of Victoria’s Secret best sellers, Fierce, range from shimmering shadow duos to illuminating bronzers.

Makeup artist Polly Osmond walked us through the dark, smokey eye look that she was applying to Adriana Lima. Osmond started with the duo liner in Shimmer Fierce, applying black pencil on the eye first and then adding the shimmer shadow duo in Fierce over the top to “intensify the look” and to help the shadow adhere to the eye with the pencil underneath. Using the silver end of the liner duo, Osmond blended the line outwards. She finished the look with Halo, a “natural rosy pink with lots of shimmer in it” for Adriana’s lips to accent her pout.

For the hair, stylist Oribe stuck with the traditional sexy, bouncy, trademark Victoria’s Secret waves. He recommends using either a curling iron or hot rollers (on set he used hot rollers). To maintain volume in your hair all day, Oribe suggests starting at your root and working a volumizer or texturizer through your hair. We also asked him his take on short hair, since many models and celebs have been going short lately. Oribe quickly replied, “They’re all growing it back; at the end of the day boys like long hair.”

Enjoy the below behind the scenes peek of the Fiercely Sexy shoot featuring Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel (as well as makeup artist Polly Osmond and hairstylist Oribe) and let us know what you think of the on-set action!

Fiercely Sexy is available now exclusively at Victoria’s Secret stores and Victoriassecret.com