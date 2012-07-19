EXCLUSIVE: Salma Hayek Shows Us How To Get a Glam Eye

Everyone is familiar with Salma Hayek’s exotic, sultry look. From her hair and makeup to her perfectly shaped hourglass figure, this starlet has got it all going on…and attaining her look yourself is now as easy as taking a trip to your local drugstore! Hayek has paired up with CVS/Pharmacy to carry her new line of cosmetics, entitled Nuance.

Hayek’s grandmother was the inspiration behind her cosmetic line, being that she was a cosmetologist who developed homemade beauty remedies. The Nuance products are concocted from some of Hayek’s favorite ingredients from around the world, allowing women of all skin colors to find the perfect product.

The video above is an exclusive first look at Hayek’s new line of products, being modeled by Hayek herself as she demonstrates how to get a smokey eye. Not only does the line offer products similar to what the icon herself uses to perfect her day-to-day look, but we can also catch a glimpse of Hayek’s insider tips and tricks as she applies a shadow look. The look above consists of a dark eye, using her shadow that is cased in what looks like a Lotus flower (how amazing is that?!), a gel eyeliner, and ultra-volumizing mascara. Together, with these tools, Salma shows viewers her tricks to creating that perfect glamorous eye — and we couldn’t imagine who else would be a better beauty guide than the star herself.

