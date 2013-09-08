Exclusive: Rita Ora Had Custom DKNY Nail Art to Close the Show

Every Fashion Week we keep our eyes peeled backstage for the hottest models. Everyone loves a great Karlie Kloss and Jourdan Dunn sighting, and no one will forget when Gisele closed Alexander Wang for the Fall 2012 season. But this season, DKNY surprised us all when Rita Ora (who was hidden backstage) closed the show for their 25th Anniversary. Not only did Ora look stunning while she strutted her stuff on the runway, but she had also made sure to deck out her entire look (head to toe) in DKNY for the occasion.

Celebrity manicurist Michelle Saunders for Essie created a nail look that was just right for the logo-heavy runway show. With a base polish of Demure Vixen, Saunders carefully drew out “DKNY” on one hand and “RITA” on the other in Black Licorice, finishing the look with Good to Go top coat for added shine. And of course, it wouldn’t be complete without a few crystals.

What do you think of the look? Was Ora your favorite fashion week surprise so far? Let us know in the comments below!

Courtesy Images