Exclusive Look At Love, Chloe Ad Featuring Raquel Zimmermann

We were given a first look into Love, Chloe’s new ad campaign releasing this month, starring Raquel Zimmermann and directed by the one and only Roman Coppola. The ad follows Raquel throughout her day in Paris, conveying that true love of life. The fragrance itself is inspired by a woman’s unique feminine aura, and Zimmermann embodies that in the ad.

Zimmermann mentions in the behind the scenes footage that it was the first time that she was working with Coppola, and the first time that Coppola shot a commercial for a fragrance. Photographer Inez Van Lamsweerde added that there is more movement and activity in it – and her retro style and soft beige look complement the Love, Chloe flacon oh-so-perfectly.

Enjoy the behind the scenes video below, and images in the slideshow above and let us know your thoughts on the new campaign.

Images and Video Courtesy of Coty Prestige