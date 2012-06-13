Summer Dolls: How to Embrace This Season’s Technicolor Hair Trend

The summer season is all about bright color, and over the last couple of years that statement has begun to ring true for your hair as well. When dip-dye took the fashion world by storm in 2010, there were rave reviews and plenty of back lash. Now, celebrities and “real” people alike have tried out the bold hues, whether simply painting their strands with art pastels or taking a risk and dying their entire heads with Manic Panic, a la Lady Gaga.

Taking on such a bold hue is clearly a big statement, and you often need to change up your makeup look to match the new shade. Makeup artist Ingeborg suggests that if you have a bold hair color like the girls above, the key is to not overdo it. “Keep whatever colors you use on your face sheer or matte, rather than a bolder pop of color.” We chose to give models Kelsey and Jessica a girly and sweet look, which complemented their matte, pastel hues. Hairstylist Danielle simply used Jerome Russell sprays to paint various wigs for each girl. She noted that if you want the diffused color that she was going for, after you spray the product on the hair, brush through it with a Mason Pearson brush until you get the desired shade.

Click through the slideshow above to see all of the looks, and for more tips and tricks from the shoot!

Photographer: Marley Kate

Stylist: Allison St. Germain

Makeup Artist: Ingeborg for Opus Beauty

Hairstylist: Danielle Cirilli

Model: Kelsey Rogers, Marilyn

Model: Jessica Bertoncelo, Marilyn

Editorial Producer: Marni Golden

Beauty Director: Rachel Adler