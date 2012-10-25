Exclusive: Christina Aguilera on Where She Sprays Her Fragrance, Colored Hair and Beauty Blunders

Pop star and host of hit singing competition show “The Voice,” Christina Aguilera has an impressive résumé which includes accomplished perfumista. With a slew of scents under her belt, including her best-selling fragrance Inspire, Aguilera knows what her fans want to smell like — and now she’s back with another. Her latest fragrance Red Sin (available in Kohl’s stores in November) is perfect for winter, featuring notes of red apple, cinnamon, cyclamen, ginger, sandalwood and musk.

We caught up with Aguilera, who was ecstatic about Red Sin — so much that she can’t stop spraying it everywhere! “It’s odd but my favorite place and time to use fragrance is right before bed believe it or not,” she said.”I really like to just set the mood and it relaxes me. I spray it all over.” Of course, she’s not a stranger to the power a good scent has over everyone. “I find fragrance to be so mood evoking and something any woman can do and I love that about it,” she explained. “It can make you feel sexy before someone even sees you — and that is pretty powerful!”

As many of you have noticed, Aguilera has certainly been experimenting with beauty trends as of late, opting for multi-colored ombré instead of her trademark blonde locks. “I have really been loving this playful hair,” she told us. “It is just different and something I am enjoying. I’m not committing to one color.” But even with her confidence and gusto, she has still made mistakes — and is willing to admit to them. “There are always days a woman regrets. Between travel, the weather or just a bad hair day, your hair and skin may not be where you want it to be. But it’s just one day! You have to throw on a hat and look back and laugh about it,” she assured.

[Image via Getty/Kevin Winter]