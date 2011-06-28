Exclusive: Adriana Lima’s Top 10 Beauty & Fitness Tips

It’s no secret that Adriana Lima is one of the most beautiful women on the planet, and even though she looks glowing and flawless with minimal makeup, she’s certainly learned a trick or two while on set at shoots for Victoria’s Secret, countless editorials for the likes of Love, V and Vogue Paris and backstage at fashion shows. Since she’s such a pro, we asked Adriana to give us her top 10 beauty and fitness tips that keep her looking effortlessly gorgeous everyday.

1. Pile on the black mascara for lush lashes every day.

“My secret for mascara is that you just keep applying on and on and onespecially in the summer, I never take my mascara off, I just keep adding on and I think its beautiful. Sometimes I even like to take the brush and purposely touch the skin around the lash line so it looks a little messy. Apply on the top and the bottomfor me, the more you apply the better.”

2. For a bare-faced look, mix shimmer or bronzing power with your moisturizer.

“If you want the look of very bare skin, you can mix a shimmer powder with your daily lotionor even with sun blockand apply to your face. It gives you that beautiful glow, even if you have no makeup on.”

3. Make your lip color do double-duty.

“Sometimes I take like a little red or pink lipstick and dab it on my lips and on my cheeks. I use the same thing on my lips that I use on my cheeks to give that natural tinted look.”

4. Moisten your eyeliner pencil before applying.

“A lot of women have trouble lining their eyes, and what I discovered is that the pencil works better when it is soft and not too dry. Its better if it’s moistits easier to put on and you actually get a more precise line. The Victorias Secret Eye Pencil is easy to apply and stays on perfectly.”

Victoria’s Secret eye pencil, $10, at Victoria’s Secret

5. Blackberries, blueberries and steamed veggies should be your go-to snacks.

“Usually when Im more careful on my diet, I dont snack. I eat mostly green vegetablesasparagus, spinach. For breakfast or lunch I like them steamed, raw or both. But, if you like to snack, I suggest blackberries and blue berries. You can eat them all dayjust carry them with you and they actually help you burn your fat cells, so you can eat them as much as you want!”

6. Do high-intensity workouts for the best results.

“I like intense workoutsnothing slow, I like to sweat. I love jumping rope. Its something that can travelyou can carry it in your bag and do it anywhere, its light. The minimum time for jumping rope is ten minutes, and it equals thirty five minutes of running! Sometimes I do an hour jumping rope, and you can easily burn 1000 calories per session.”

7. Flaxseed oil is her secret weapon.

“If you want your hair to grow faster, you can take flaxseed oil or a flaxseed pilljust ask your doctor. Its great! It will make your hair super shiny and its going to grow fast.”

8. Chill out on washing your hair.

“If you have dry hair, dont wash everyday. And if you have very, very dry hair wash once a week! The oils help your hair look better, but it also depends on activityif you sweat a lot every day of course you should wash more often or use dry shampoo. But you have to do whats good for your hair.”

9. Brazilian Blowouts are a lifesaver. (Disclaimer: Hey, she’s Brazilian!)

“One thing I would suggest if you have curly or dry hair that made my hair very healthy is the Brazilian blow dry. Its unbelievable, I cant live without it! I do it every two months and it makes my hair super shiny, plus it adds great movement and body to your hair. I love it.”

10. For healthy skin and nails, watch what you eat.

“I think something that is very important for your skin is to remember that everything that goes in to your body is going to show up on the outside, believe it or not. Youre going to see it in your skin and your hair and your nails, so its important to watch out!”

Image via VS Press Room