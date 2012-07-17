Evolution of the Hair Roll: One of Hollywood’s Oldest Trends

Many of today’s beauty trends have been inspired by looks seen on our favorite singers, dancers, and actors alike — and are often revivals from the past. Starting with the loose waves, many old hairstyles have become more and more popular in time. Recently, the unique look of the hair roll has become one of Hollywood’s hottest trends.

Starting with the Chiquita Banana girl herself, Carmen Miranda was one of the firsts to display a roll on her head in the 1940’s. It might not have been noticeable when she stacked fruit on her mane, but she often donned a roll in the front with a low bun on the nape of her neck. From Chiquita Banana girl to Hollaback Girl, Gwen Stefani was one of the first modern stars to bring the 40’s look to the 2000’s.

This trend has not only been seen on the likes of starlets, but it has also been translated to several men that are known for their locks. One of the most well-known of those men is Elvis Presley — his hair roll was almost as impressive as his swinging hips throughout his reign from the 50’s to the 70’s. Taking inspiration from “The King,” Hawaiian native and soulful songbird, Bruno Mars, has often received praise for perfecting his famous hairstyle.

Today, artists such as Katy Perry and Rihanna have shown that they have pulled inspiration from their favorite sirens over the past several decades. Katy Perry has been seen with pink locks, modernizing this once classic look, and Rihanna has been spotted on the red carpet with a hair roll, sophisticating this look.

Click through the slideshow to see the evolution of the hair roll and tell us if you would try this old trend that has taken Hollywood by storm!