Everything You Need to Stay Hydrated from Your Head to Your Toes

The polar vortex may be behind us (and we’re thanking our lucky stars for that), but we still have some pretty cold temps to deal with—not to mention drying indoor heat, and, of course, the combination of the two. While we’re thrilled that that means we don’t have to worry about frizz or runny makeup, colder climes come with their own sets of beauty bummers. The worst offenders? Flaky, lackluster skin and dull, brittle hair.

Luckily, both of these can be remedied with an assortment of products that douse our skin in a potent dose of moisture. From cracked skin saviors to heavy-duty face creams, these products will help you brave the elements and keep your complexion and hair soft and touchable.

