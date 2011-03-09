Everybody’s Doing The “Muse”: Arizona’s Haircut Is A Trend

Arizona Muse isn’t only one of today’s most ubiquitous models (can you think of a major runway she didn’t walk during Fashion Month?), she’s also turning out to be quite the trendsetter. During the shows in Paris, I couldn’t help but notice that a handful of girls were rocking a very similar hairstyle to hers, which is part of her signature look.

Newcomer Daria Pleggenkuhle at Balmain and Carmen Kass at Isabel Marant are the two doppelgangers that immediately caught my eye: everything from the length right down to the color. The loose chignons at Chanel and Elie Saab in Paris could absolutely be inspired by Miss Muse as wellwith only short pieces hanging down, the look perfectly mimicked the model’s haircut.

Her short, haphazard cropthat’s not quite blonde and not quite brunetteis super adorable, and it looks like it would be an easy cut to manage. Plus, with a career trajectory like Muse’s, I wouldn’t blame the other girls for wanting to look just like her.

What do you think of the “Arizona cut,” and would you try it out?

Photos via Imaxtree