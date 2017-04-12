Meet the Anti-Aging Body Butter with a 2,000-Person Waiting List

As a very wise, old woman once said, good things come to those who wait. Except we’re pretty sure Lady Mary Montgomerie Currie wasn’t talking about an anti-aging body butter that supposedly minimizes your body’s little lines and wrinkles, plumps and firms skin, and then tucks you in and reads you a bedtime story each night. But alas, here we are in 2017, where everyone is terrified of aging, and Ever Skin’s Lavish Ultra Rich Body Butter has a waiting list 2,000-people long. Yup.

The body butter, which is housed in a super-sleek, Instagram-friendly white jar, has a formula akin to that of a fruit smoothie: It’s infused with a “superfruit complex” (according to the website) that’s essentially a mix of apple, blackberry, cranberry, cherry, pomegranate, and kiwi seed oils, swirled with a few dollops of jojoba and cocoa butter. Basically, this butter is filled with some of the richest oils and butters you can throw into a jar, so it’s not surprising that people are freaking out about its restorative powers—if you rub a bunch of hydrating oils on some dry, crepey skin, your skin will inherently look plumper and glowier. It’s that simple.

Of course, we haven’t gotten to try this butter yet, so who knows, maybe the ratios of the concoction really do create a Fountain of Youth effect. But at $42 a tiny, 4.6 ounce jar, you’d kind of hope so. Still, if you want to get your hands on the anti-ager, you can’t, because the wait list is closed, and we’re sorry for getting your hopes up. Luckily, we’re pretty positive this butter will be back in stock in the coming months, thanks to its popular-as-hell demand, so keep checking the site for updates.