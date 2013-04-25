Even It Up: The Best Bump-Banishing Beauty Products

Spring is finally here and that means exposing more skin to the world. Which would be fine and all except when it’s not that even. Ah, yes, even the most diligent beauty lover can have dry patches, black and whiteheads, Keratosis Pilaris (aka “chicken skin”) and dreaded body acne.
Well, it’s time to even the playing field (otherwise known as your body) and move into smooth, even skin for warmer weather. We’ve rounded up our favorite bump-banishing beauty products to help exfoliate and smooth even the toughest skin issues. Ready to smooth things over? Let’s do it.
Smooth bumpy skin with these products.
Retinol is the key to smoothing skin, and this amazing body cream is the first to encapsulate it for 24 hours of continuous delivery. It helps get rid of uneven skin and dry patches without irritating, leaving skin smooth and even with continued use.
Chantecaille Retinol Body Treatment, $95, nordstrom.com
Not just your average mud, this combination of active ingredients is clinically developed to get rid of black and white heads, breakouts, discoloration, razor bumps and ingrown hairs. Leave it on for up to 20 minutes, and it starts to visibly show where the magic is happening.
GlamGlow Super-Mud Clearing Treatment, $69, nordstrom.com
Sometimes, it helps to go old school when getting rid of uneven skin. This time-tested tool helps gently remove surface skin to reveal glowing healthy skin underneath, removing the causes of blocked pores and unevenness. This one has a gentle side for more delicate areas and a coarse option for tougher locations.
Buf-Puf Double-Sided Body Sponge, $4.99, drugstore.com
If ingrowns are the cause of your uneven skin issues, we highly recommend these must-have pads, packed with alpha and beta hydroxy acids to thin the skin above the growing hair, removing the cause of ingrowns and razor bumps while soothing inflammation. Your bikini line will thank you.
Bliss Ingrown Eliminating Pads, $38, sephora.com
We love new innovations, but sometimes it's the time-tested beauty remedies that get the job done. This mixture of virgin coconut oil and monolaurin (a coconut derivative) can soothe, soften and salve even the most dastardly dry, sensitive, seborrheic and allergic/sensitive skin.
VMV Hypoallergenics Grandma Minnie's Do It Oil, $35, vmvhypoallergenics.com
We love moisture-rich body bars, and this one is a favorite. Ground almonds, rice and beans gently-but-effectively exfoliate uneven skin while the buttery formula soothes and moisturizes you into soft, even skin. It works anywhere below the neck, but is particularly effective on bumpy bottoms.
Lush Cosmetics Buffy, $11.95 - $22.95, lushusa.com
Let's say you've got uneven skin of the chicken skin or chronic dryness variety and you want to fix that situation fast. This trio of effective products contains everything you need to get rid of uneven skin and keep it gone, period. Go from chicken skin to "check me out" with regular use.
Dermadoctor KP Duty, KP Duty Intensive Priming Serum, and KP Duty Body Scrub, $36 - $90, sephora.com
Uneven skin on the body can be caused by clogged pores and lack of exfoliation. These amazing body pads are particularly designed for those with body acne as well as black and white heads. The formula clears pores and paves the way for smooth, even skin.
Proactiv Clear Zone Body Pads, $21.75, qvc.com