Instant Makeover: This Under-Eye Concealer Hides a Multitude of Sins

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

I’m tired a lot. Maybe I should rephrase that, because nobody cares that I feel tired—what I should be saying is that I look tired. On a good day I’m a case study in how lack of sleep can affect your appearance; on a bad day I’m the last photo taken of Lindsay Lohan before she checked into the hospital for “exhaustion.” I rarely ever feel as wrecked as I look, but although I’m fully functioning, if a bit slow, the insomniac’s pallor and sunken eyes say it all.

Should I ever be subject to feelings of inadequacy as a result of my purplish bruising and visible veins (and I am, frequently), I know that I can find comfort in one fact: Unlike my hormonal acne, or my skin’s untapped potential as a source of crude oil, the plague of tired eyes is universal. Some are more extreme than others, of course, but I don’t know a single person who can claim to have never worn their swollen eyes and dark circles like a badge of dishonor.

You can try all you like to address the issue with cold spoons and cucumbers, but when it comes down to those crucial 10 minutes in the morning, there’s only one thing that’s actually going to help a sister out, and that’s concealer. And not just any concealer—this concealer must brighten, hydrate, counteract, and most importantly, conceal. Ideally it should incorporate a slightly peach-leaning tone, which cancels out the darkness, and for bonus points, it should also illuminate and reflect light.

Eve Lom Light Illusion Concealer ($40, neimanmarcus.com) checks off all of those boxes and more. Patted gently around the eyes, it skillfully conceals unsightly veins, counteracts darkness, and imparts a light moisturizing effect. It never creases or causes that weird flaky look that under-eye concealers sometimes do, and better still, it’s formulated with caffeine to actually improve swelling and boost circulation while it hides the visual evidence.

And as for my sleeping habits? I’d be lying if I said I got seven to eight hours every night these days, but hey, now you’d never be able to tell just by looking at me.

