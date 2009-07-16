Eve Lom Launches Age-Preventing Cream for Younger Skin

While even the youngest among us should begin thinking about anti-aging skin care, heavy night creams designed for aging skin can lead to serious breakouts. While young adults, like myself, have often been known to waver between pimple-fighting washes and anti-wrinkle creams as if we were in a perpetual time warp between our acne-ridden teen years and late adulthood, Eve Lom’s new TLC Radiance Cream could potentially change that.

A more youthful take on Eve Lom’s cult TLC Cream, TLC Radiance Cream is a new lightweight moisturizer designed specifically for younger skin. Specially formulated with Hyaluronic acid for instant and lasting hydration, rose to restore elasticity, and Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and Arctic Raspberry Seed Oil to promote collagen production, reduce inflammation, and prevent free radical damage. TLC Radiance Cream may just be the preventative cream we’ve been waiting for (rather than the wrinkle-reducer we’ve been using…. until now anyway).

Eve Lom TLC Radiance Cream, $85, SpaceNK.com