Instant Makeover: Natural Bronze Makeup

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

If you’re familiar with Eve Lom’s skin care range, then you’ll be happy to know they recently expanded to include makeup in their collection. Our favorite pick? The Golden Radiance Bronzing Powder ($48, barneys.com) is pretty fabulous.

The light, hydrating powder has light-reflecting particles that give skin a soft, healthy glow. Unlike other bronzers, this one is very subtle and has a velvet finish.

To use, apply over foundation (or alone) for a natural radiance boost.

