How It Works: Eve Lom Cleanser

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

Just like brushing your teeth, cleansing your face twice daily is the key to optimal results. Clearing traces of makeup, dirt and oil that seep into your pores on a daily basis is the most crucial way to keep your skin looking fresh and glowing, and finding a cleanser that works for your skin type is of the utmost importance. When we discovered Eve Lom’s Cleanser, which looks like a regular cleanser to the untrained eye, we were pleasantly surprised to find that the simple process of using the cleanser practically transformed our skin overnight. Packaged with a muslin cloth and a jar of cleanser meant to be applied to dry skin, Eve Lom’s cleanser works to open pores, clear makeup and close pores, leaving you with smooth, glowing skin.

Product Perks

Formulated with natural, aromatic plant oils, it works on all skin types and instantly leaves your face feeling refreshed.

Because it exfoliates the skin as it’s cleansing, you’re left with soft, conditioned skin.

The process of opening pores, cleansing and closing pores is simple, but it makes the biggest difference.

How It Works

Beginning with a dry face, massage a small amount of the cleanser onto your skin. Take the muslin cloth (which comes with the cleanser), run hot water onto it, then ring out excess water. Hold the damp cloth against your face for about five seconds while taking a deep breath. Rinse the cloth with hot water and ring out again, then repeat this process three times to open up pores. Rinse off the cloth and squeeze out excess water. Fold it into a square, and with upward, circular motions, remove the cleanser from your face. Rinse the cloth in cool water, ring out excess moisture and hold it to your face for about 10 seconds to close your pores.

Where to Buy: Eve Lom Cleanser, $80, Sephora.com