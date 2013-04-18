Get The Look: Evan Rachel Wood’s Pulled-Back Soft Waves

If you’ve ever thought about going short, this photo of Evan Rachel Wood’s hair at Vanity Fair’s Tribeca Film Festival Kick-off Party may just seal the deal. Her hairstylist Christopher Nasellli created a sleek pulled back style made softer by the romantic waves tucked behind the ears. “For this event, we wanted a glamorous, fun look that was youthful with the right amount of elegance,” Naselli said. Here’s how he created the style:

Step 1: Naselli sprayed Oribe Foundation Mist ($23, oribe.com) all over damp hair and applied Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil ($48) from roots to ends for a smooth, shiny blowout.

Step 2: After creating a side part, he used Gel Sérum ($58) to slick the top and side sections away from Wood’s face, and tucked them neatly behind her ears. He then secured with a few clips.

Step 3: He took sections from behind the ears and at the back of the head, spraying them with Soft Lacquer Heat Styling Spray ($33). Then he wrapped them around 3/4 –inch curling iron, set them and let them cool.

Step 4: Once the hair cooled, Naselli undid the set and brushed out each curl, using his hands to form curls into the desired shape.

Step 5: He finished with Superfine Hair Spray ($29) for hold and Shine Light Reflecting Spray ($36) for luster.

