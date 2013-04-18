StyleCaster
Share

Get The Look: Evan Rachel Wood’s Pulled-Back Soft Waves

What's hot
StyleCaster

Get The Look: Evan Rachel Wood’s Pulled-Back Soft Waves

Shannon Farrell
by

Evan Rachel Wood Vanity Fair Tribeca Party

If you’ve ever thought about going short, this photo of Evan Rachel Wood’s hair at Vanity Fair’s Tribeca Film Festival Kick-off Party may just seal the deal. Her hairstylist Christopher Nasellli created a sleek pulled back style made softer by the romantic waves tucked behind the ears. “For this event, we wanted a glamorous, fun look that was youthful with the right amount of elegance,” Naselli said. Here’s how he created the style:

Step 1: Naselli sprayed Oribe Foundation Mist ($23, oribe.com) all over damp hair and applied Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil ($48) from roots to ends for a smooth, shiny blowout.

Step 2: After creating a side part, he used Gel Sérum ($58) to slick the top and side sections away from Wood’s face, and tucked them neatly behind her ears. He then secured with a few clips.

Step 3: He took sections from behind the ears and at the back of the head, spraying them with Soft Lacquer Heat Styling Spray ($33). Then he wrapped them around 3/4 –inch curling iron, set them and let them cool.

Step 4: Once the hair cooled, Naselli undid the set and brushed out each curl, using his hands to form curls into the desired shape.

Step 5: He finished with Superfine Hair Spray ($29) for hold and Shine Light Reflecting Spray ($36) for luster.

Read more: 10 Beautiful Short Celebrity Hairstyles

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share