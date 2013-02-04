WATCH: Evan Rachel Wood Gets Busy In The Backseat For Gucci Guilty Black

When Gucci’s creative director Frida Giannini chose Evan Rachel Wood and Chris Evans to represent Gucci Guilty, she had a very specific campaign in mind for the provocative scent. Now two years later, Wood and Evans have once again teamed up with director Frank Miller (he co-directed Sin City) to create the latest seductive and stunning mini-movie for the Italian label’s newest fragrance, Gucci Guilty Black ($56, gucci.com). The scent is a potent oriental floral with notes of pink pepper, patchouli, raspberry and lilac.

The video focuses on the enticing sexual chemistry between Evan Rachel Wood and Chris Evans, set in the visually magnificent Gucci Guilty world created by Frank Miller. The one-minute film is a graphic novel come to life, and it tells a story of lust between a man and a woman who have a short but meaningful rendezvous in the backseat of a speeding car on one stormy night. The featured music is the “Strangelove” (Guilty mix) soundtrack by Friendly Fires and Bat for Lashes.