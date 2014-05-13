Beauty Buzz: Evan Rachel Wood Dip-Dyed Her Hair, Best Nude Nail Polishes, More

1. Still in search of that perfect nude nail polish? Here are 8 nudes that work for every skin tone. [Allure]

2. Evan Rachel Wood has debuted dip-dyed strands – a bold new look for the actress who recently had a light red hue for awhile before going blonde (and black). [People StyleWatch]

3. Konjac sponges have become the new sponge beauty trend as of late – the Asian exfoliator is a must-have, but what kind should you get? Find out. [The Cut]

4. Which organic beauty products aren’t actually worth all of the hype? From sunscreen to body scrubs, find out which ones you can save your money on. [Daily Makeover]

5. Lauren Conrad chats about beauty – which is all we ever want to chat with her about, right? [Glamour]