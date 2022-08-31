The Vitamin C Serum Shoppers Call ‘Liquid Gold in a Bottle’ Is On Sale For $15 Ahead of Labor Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking to pare down your skincare routine steps it can be helpful to find products that combine all of your favorite ingredients into one, so you can do more in less time. At the very least, you should be cleansing, adding a serum and topping it off with a moisturizer, but even making those three decisions can be overwhelming in a beauty market that’s definitely oversaturated to say the least. That’s why shoppers are calling this vitamin C serum with retinol and hyaluronic acid “liquid gold in a bottle.” And better yet, it’s on sale now ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Skincare lovers have gone vitamin C ~wild ~ in recent years because the ingredient is packed with antioxidants that pull in a multi-tasking effort to save your skin. Vitamin C helps to reduce visible signs of aging by softening fine lines, penetrating the skin to stave off environmental factors like the sun and pollutants (you still need SPF!) and brightening dull and lackluster skin like no other.

But this serum does so much more than just protect your skin with antioxidants. It also has a few other powerful ingredients you may have heard of, like hyaluronic acid, retinol, niacinamide and salicylic acid.

Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum

Here’s a quick break down of what each ingredient does in case you’re unfamiliar. Hyaluronic acid locks moisture into the skin which is perfect to add to your routine if you have dry skin or as colder weather approaches. It also helps to boost collagen production over time. Retinol and niacinamide help reduce inflammation and soothe skin for a healthier complexion.

And finally, salicylic acid is great for troubleshooting stubborn acne. It works to clear out gunky and clogged pores to promote sell turnover and kill acne-causing bacteria on the skin. If you struggle with acne but still want the benefits of anti-aging products, this all-in-one is the perfect option.

Shoppers who have tried it are raving about its benefits. “I was going to wait a full month before posting a review, but at approximately three weeks in, I have to say that this product is AMAZING ,” wrote one reviewer. “My skin is translucent, the texture is refined, my coloring has become more even.” Another one said, “I’ll buy it again… and again, and again.”

It’s the perfect time to test it out since this product is currently on sale for $7 off of the regular price of $21.95. “This is my dream serum,” wrote another shopper, adding that, “I am 61, I do not suffer from breakouts, but had greasy sallow skin in my youth, which has left some open pores, and this serum closes them up.” Even if you don’t have breakouts, salicylic acid can help shrink pore size.

The same reviewer went on: “I was also a sun worshipper when younger and have some sunspots. This serum does all that is required to make my skin glow.”

If you’ve been looking for a simpler way to go about your skincare routine, pick up this serum to take care of all of your skin issues in one product.