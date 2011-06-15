Eva Mendes For Thierry Mugler’s Angel Ad Released

It was announced a few months ago that Eva Mendes would be the latest lady in Thierry Mugler’s life, replacing Naomi Watts to become the newest face of the Angel fragrance. The print campaign for the scent was leaked today, showcasing Mendes seemingly soaring in another galaxy in a custom-made Mugler dress (by Nicola Formichetti).

The ad, shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin showcases the Angel bottle in the forefront as well as Mendes’ flowing locks. Besides for the overall image catching your attention, we look first to her full head of hair and then to see what she’s grasping between her fingers. Clearly this is why the beauty is also a spokesperson for Pantene.

What do you think of the image?