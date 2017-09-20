Eva Mendes Chopped Her Hair Into the Flirtiest Curly Bob With Bangs

Eva Mendes is putting a spin on the celebrity bob game. After a summer of super-sleek Anna Wintour–esque bobs from stars such as Mila Kunis and Kat Graham, Mendes went against the grain with a new curly short hairdo so flirty, it’s making us blush.

The 43-year-old actress debuted her fresh chop on Instagram on Tuesday, where she posted a picture of her sporting a pair of gold hoop earrings, a yellow button-up shirt, and a curly bob with swoopy, side-swept bangs. “How we feeling about men’s cardigans these days? Looking for inspiration for new collection. Thoughts?” Mendes wrote in the caption, referencing her new line with New York & Company.

And though Mendes’s caption left no clues to a hair change, fans of the star know that her curly short hairdo is a noticeable departure from her usual wavy lob. Judging from her Instagram, Mendes’s fresh cut might be from an upcoming photo shoot for her new collection. Along with the initial selfie, Mendes also posted a picture of what appears to be a photo shoot option on a computer screen. She teased in the caption, “Hoop dreams and bodysuits forever coming soon ❤️”

Looks like we’ll have to wait and see if Mendes includes hoops, bodysuits, and men’s cardigans in her upcoming collection. In the meantime, we guess we’ll just have to spend our downtime fawning over her new haircut. (Such hard work.)