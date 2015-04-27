Beauty Buzz: Eva Mendes Is the New Face of Estée Lauder, Beauty Benefits of Salt Water, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Joining the ranks of social media princess Kendall Jenner, Estée Lauder has welcomed Eva Mendes as one of the faces of the cosmetics brand. [Style.com]

2. Salt water gets a gold star for all the benefits it can bring to your beauty routine. [Daily Makeover]

3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has a genius trick for giving her hair a “little bend” by the time she wakes up in the morning. [Byrdie]

4. Learn all about the #RedMyLips campaign and how one non-profit organization is using red lipstick to raise awareness about sexual assault. [Allure]

5. You can now book a braid in addition to your blowout at Drybar. [POPSUGAR Beauty]