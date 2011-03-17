Eva Mendes is the New Face of Thierry Mugler’s Angel

Thierry Mugler just refuses to get off of our minds right now. Eva Mendes has been named as the new face of Angel, replacing Naomi Watts who has been serving as the face since 2008.

Mendes will start appearing in advertisments for the scent in September around the world. The company stated that “While Naomi Watts’ ethereal beauty embodied the angelic aspect of the fragrance, Thierry Mugler chose to reignite the enticing and explosive dimensions of the fragrance with the sultry Mendes.”

Mendes is no stranger to the beauty world, having appeared as the face of Calvin Klein’s Secret Obsession scent and of course as a spokesperson for Revlon. We have no doubt the ads will be amazing, as Mendes is a bombshell, and all of us sat in awe during the Fall ’11 Mugler show.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff, FilmMagic