I Can’t Stop Watching Eva Longoria Test Drugstore Mascaras — Here’s Her Fave

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Drugstore beauty products have gotten even better over the past few years and some of our favorites even viral higher-end versions. Drugstore mascara is especially good, which is why we were excited to see Eva Longoria testing affordable mascara on TikTok. Of course, the actor is a L’Oréal Paris spokesperson so all the mascara is from L’Oréal, but you can tell she’s incredibly honest about what she loves and doesn’t like as much as she walks you through the OGs and the new launches. And we love her for it.

There’s no filter or lash photoshop with Longoria’s review. She’s just a woman out of the shower in front of her mirror wanting to switch up her look. She just happens to be really, really beautiful. “I’ve been using the same mascara for like ever, and then I was like, maybe I should try something new,” she says on TikTok. She loves L’Oréal’s Voluminous Volume Building Curved Brush Mascara ($8.99 at Ulta) because it “never gets clumpy [and] is a really great every day.”

Longoria decides to give another mascara a try: L’Oréal Air Volume Mega Mascara ($13.99 at Ulta). She finds it “not as fluffy” as the other brushes and that the formula gives a more natural look. “I’d do this if I had no makeup on,” she says. Next up is L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Superstar Washable Mascara ($14.06 at Amazon). This one has a volumizing primer on one side and lengthening mascara on the other. She found it “definitely lengthened” and separated her lashes.

Another mascara she likes is L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Extra Volume Collagen Plumping Mascara ($12.89 at Amazon) because it also has a really “fluffy” brush. She finds she only needs two coats for full lashes. L’Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara ($10.99 at Ulta) on the other hand, is also falling into the natural category. She says she’d actually take Lash Paradise with her on a “desert island” because it doesn’t feel like anything is on your lashes.

We love a celeb who teaches us about mascara that’s actually affordable.