Eva Longoria Covering Her Gray Roots Is Oddly Satisfying

After more than a month of physical distancing and staying home as much as possible, many of us are dealing with more than a little gray hair. With salons closed for the distant future, even celebrities have been getting creative when covering up their gray roots. According to Eva Longoria, all you need is L’Oréal Magic Root Cover Up. Whether you’re looking for a refresh for a Zoom meeting, a virtual date or just for yourself, a temporary spray can make a big difference.

Of course, gray hair is not the most important thing we’re dealing with right now but if covering your roots makes you feel your best, then by all means, bust out the spray. There are a dozen different types of cover-up that work well, it just depends on what application you prefer. For Longoria, she’s into Magic Root’s precise spray applicator. (She’s also a L’Oréal Paris spokesperson.)

“Look at all this gray. This is crazy!” she says in a new Instagram video. “If you’ve been following me, you know. I’ve been going gray. So, I have my favorite solution: Magic Root Cover Up. This thing’s really awesome because it has a little nozzle that makes it really specific.” The actress proceeds to spray the product right onto her roots and in just a few seconds, her gray hair is gone. It’s seriously mesmerizing.

“That was like, 10 seconds,” she says. “The other thing I love is it doesn’t get on my skin when I have makeup on. It doesn’t get on my hands.”

Celebrity friends are all over this demonstration. “That stuff is amazing!! Your hairline still looks natural too!” wrote Olivia Munn. “OMG I NEED SOME ASAP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” said Constance Wu. “This is a must have!!!” wrote Serena Williams.

L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up comes in eight natural-looking shades and is available now for less than $10.

