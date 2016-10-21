For Some Friday Afternoon Joy: Eva Longoria with No Makeup at the Airport

After a 12-hour flight, all anyone wants to do is get in a long bath and deep chill. Which is exactly what we imagine Eva Longoria was off to do when she landed at LAX yesterday following a long flight from Poland after a business trip.

Rather than slathering foundation all over her face and lipstick all over her lips, Longoria went with a bare face. If she slathered anything across her face, it was a face mask or lotion—very possible, as her skin looked quite dewy in the bright lights of Los Angeles International Airport.

Longoria has long been a proponent of squeaky-clean skin care. “I wear a lot of TV makeup to work everyday and I can’t wait to get it off when I get home,” she once told Allure. “I wash my face with a cleanser and then I do a whole nightly routine with moisturizer, vitamin C, and lip balm.” No word as to whether she did her routine before hopping the plane, but—we like to think so.

Leaving LAX, Longoria was also bombarded with paparazzi questions re: whether she was pregnant. Thanks, guys. At least they didn’t try asking about her skin-care routine.