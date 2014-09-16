Eva Chen Talks Fall Beauty Must-Haves and Her Dream Haircut

Eva Chen may be the editor-in-chief of Lucky magazine now, but we’ve been obsessed with her since her days as the beauty editor at Teen Vogue. Easily one of the most approachable, fun personalities in the magazine business today, Chen’s love of all things beauty and fashion practically jumps off of her Instagram newsfeed. Between a massive social media following, running a Conde Nast publication, and consistently having some of the best beauty and style around, it’s no wonder Chen was chosen as one of StyleCaster’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers for 2014.

During the street style photo shoot for the feature, we had the chance to catch up with Chen to talk career advice, go-to products, and fall style staples. See what the EIC had to say below, then check out the other 49 Most Stylish New Yorkers on StyleCaster.com!

StyleCaster: What was the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

Eva Chen: Adapt. Say yes to opportunities. And always try to be on time.

What are the beauty products you actually buy again when they run out?

Ren Rose Bath Oil, Weleda Sea Buckthorn Hand Cream, Olay Regenerist SPF 50, and Oral-B floss picks.

If you could get any haircut right now and have the ability to grow it all back by tomorrow, what would you get?

The Miley Cyrus! Platinum pixie with a crazy bang.

MORE: Expert Tips to Rocking Dark Lips This Fall

What are some of your fall style staples?

Well today is one of the first days in a while that I’ve done a really dark lip, inspired by Lucky’s April Lily Collins cover. I think I will be trying to embrace berries and earth tones. I’m really into brown nail polish. Brown nail polish for fall and winter like that kind of ’90s feeling nail polish. I wish my mom still had all of her Donna Karan from the ’90s. Because I’m pregnant/expecting, my style staples will be combat boots, and in particular I love the Calvin Klein pony-hair with the silver Doc Martin laces. And then sweater dresses. Like just basically giant over-sized sweater dresses, big clunky combat boots, and like big faux fur jackets. That will be my fall/winter look, with kind of the giant pregnant belly.

Do you have any fall beauty tips or beauty favorites?

Well it’s a transitional time for skin so I do a switch from a foaming cleanser to an oil cleanser just because the skin gets so much dryer. And then a face oil instead of a serum. Over the summer I use a light weight serum for hydration and then for the winter I dip my face in oil basically every night. So some of my favorites are Clarins and Nude skin care has a good one too.

Head over to StyleCaster.com to see the entire list of 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers!