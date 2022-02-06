Hear Me Out: Rue’s ‘Euphoria’ Makeup Is Actually The Best

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There always seems to be one show that each generation looks to for beauty and fashion inspiration. For Millennials, it was Gossip Girl. For Gen Xers, it was Friends and now, for Gen Z, it’s undoubtedly Euphoria. It’s hard to think of a source of media that has had such a hold over what seems like the entire world. I mean, you can’t go online on Sundays without seeing your feeds filled to the brim with Euphoria hot takes and recaps.

While the likes of Alexa Demie (who plays Maddy) and Sydney Sweeney (who plays Cassie) have been heralded for their statement-making—and sometimes cringe—makeup and style moments, my admiration is almost always on Zendaya as her character, Rue. And, yeah, a lot of the reason why is because she’s quite literally the most beautiful human to have ever existed and the actress we will worship for decades to come, BUT another reason is that her skin always looks flawless.

Given the, uh, recreational activities she’s seen doing on the show, this is a big fete.

After reading everything Euphoria‘s Makeup Designer, Doniella Davy had to say in her interview with W Magazine, I’m happy to report that my admiration for Z’s look is not just something I made up fangirling in my head.

See, Davy and her team of talented artists have a specific routine for Rue’s no-makeup makeup look, and it involves a skin-protecting cream that costs just $25 at Amazon or whatever beauty store you go to.

RELATED: Here’s How to Watch ‘Euphoria’ For Free to See What Happens to Rue & Jules in Season 2

Davy told W Mag that Rue’s look is “always super simple: it’s no makeup.” OK, yeah, that makes sense, but she went on: “We went with her total natural skin texture—I would just accentuate the bags under her eyes, or put this red eyeshadow around her eyelash line, or even trace over her veins on her temple and her brow bone using this watercolor-style special effects makeup and a really skinny brush. We were also using this Elizabeth Arden product called Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant that Z loves to keep her face really moist.”

So, not only is it great for the show, but it’s something that Zendaya actually enjoys using on her own. I’m getting 12 bottles.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Skin Protectant Face Cream

The cream itself is pretty straightforward. It’s made with petrolatum, vitamin E and salicylic acid to deeply nourish and protect the skin for up to eight hours at a time. The simple ingredients list means that it’s an ideal product to use in basically any way you want to: shaping your brows, moisturizing your hands or adding some shimmer to your cheekbones.

Reviewers say the cream is “miraculous” thanks to its ability to soothe and hydrate extremely dry skin and lips.

“I put some around my eyes and woke up looking like I did about forty years ago,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I would even put some in my hair ends to smooth them out.”

Now do you understand why Rue’s makeup look is the best? It’s the most attainable, easiest to recreate and is undoubtedly the healthiest option for your skin. What more could you want?!