‘Euphoria”s Cassie Rocked Valentine’s Day Nails With a Much Deeper Meaning

Sunday night’s episode of Euphoria was one of the most intense of the season, with Rue quite literally on the run and Maddy finding out about Cassie’s relationship with Nate. Eek! And while we viewers knew about Cassie and Nate’s thing the entire time, the Euphoria beauty department was still hinting at it — right down to Cassie’s nails. Because we know nothing the beauty team does is random for this show.

Makeup artist and Euphoria makeup designer Donni Davy shared a closer look at Cassie’s Valentine’s Day nails from last week’s episode, created in collaboration with nail artist Natalie Minerva. Each cast member had a very specific look for Maddy’s birthday party, with Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie wearing almond-shaped dark scarlet nails with negative space hearts on the ring fingers. And before you think these are just any V-Day nails, remember this is Euphoria.

“@natalieminervanails & I put our heads together to bring y’all these negative space heart nails in dark scarlet, and absolutely I mean like The Scarlet Letter,” Davy wrote on Instagram.

Author Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel The Scarlet Letter tells the story of Hester Prynne, who conceives a daughter through an affair and is publicly shamed. It doesn’t take a genius to see the similarities between Hester and Cassie — especially in Sunday night’s episode.

The rest of Cassie’s look has a deeper meaning, as well. Small rhinestones were glued one by one onto Sweeney’s lower lash line, which many fans noted looked like Cassie was crying even before the real crying started. “It makes Cassie’s look seem much more innocent and light, exactly how her character is trying to act,” notes one fan and we couldn’t agree more.

The rest of the eye is all about “pink eye but make it glam.” Davy explains on Instagram that defining your lash lines, even just with mascara, makes the look more on the glam side than the eye infection side. We can’t wait to see what else they do with Cassie’s makeup as her relationship with her best friend totally unravels.