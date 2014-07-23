StyleCaster
30 Incredible Wedding Decorations From Etsy

StyleCaster

Kristen Bousquet
by
We live in an age where the web literally can be your wedding planner. From Pinterest to Tumblr, we’ve got inspiration all around us to help you plan the perfect day. On top of inspiration, there’s also great places to buy items wedding items for your special day and our favorite is, without a doubt, Etsy.

Etsy is packed with handmade goods that can help any bride have the perfect wedding on a budget. It’s the ideal place to get unique, original and one-of-a-kind items to make your wedding day, bachelorette party and honeymoon truly as distinct as it gets. Whether you’re looking for the perfect cake topper or a “Here Comes the Bride” sign for your flower girl to hold while walking down the aisle, it’s all on Etsy—at a price your wallet will love.

Instead of having you search endlessly through the thousands of pages of items on the handmade goods site, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite wedding items that we promise you’ll love.

Click through the slideshow to check them out!

The Perfect Match Matchbox Wedding Favors; $119 at etsy.com

Island Love Tassel Garland; $35 at etsy.com

Custom Wedding Cake Topper; $10 at etsy.com

Custom Wedding Favor Stamp - Jam Favors; $31 at etsy.com

Wedding Guest Book; $46 at etsy.com

Burlap Table Numbers; $34 at etsy.com

Wedding Dress Hanger; $24 at etsy.com

Blush Felt Flowers Wedding Ring Pillow ; $65 at etsy.com

Wedding Guest Book Rustic Wreath; $49 at etsy.com

Will You Be My Bridesmaid Cards; $15 at etsy.com

Here Comes the Bride Sign; $38 at etsy.com

S'mores Wedding Favor Bags; $18 at etsy.com

Gold/Silver Glitter "LOVE" Script Wedding Cake Topper; $25 at etsy.com

Wedding Favor Tag; $12 at etsy.com

Custom Wedding Map Guest Book; $44 at etsy.com

Personalized Wedding Dress Hanger ; $27 at etsy.com

Wedding Favor Menu Bag; $25 at etsy.com

Rustic Ring Pillow; $42 at etsy.com

Wedding Favor Tags; $15 at etsy.com

Set of 8 - Oversize Monogrammed Button Down Shirt; $200 at etsy.com

12 Tissue Paper Pom Poms; $28 at etsy.com

Personalized Custom Colors Wooden Wedding Card Box ; $48 at etsy.com

Will You Be My Bridesmaid? Customizable Card; $4 at etsy.com

Summer Wedding Flower Crown; $49 at etsy.com

Save The Date Banner; $12 at etsy.com

Bride and Groom Cake Forks; $32 at etsy.com

Wedding Photobooth Props; $20 at etsy.com

Set of Gold Wedding Table Numbers; $64 at etsy.com

Falling Petals; $34 at etsy.com

Triangle Hand Chain Ring; $8 at etsy.com

