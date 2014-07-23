30 Incredible Wedding Decorations From Etsy

We live in an age where the web literally can be your wedding planner. From Pinterest to Tumblr, we’ve got inspiration all around us to help you plan the perfect day. On top of inspiration, there’s also great places to buy items wedding items for your special day and our favorite is, without a doubt, Etsy.

Etsy is packed with handmade goods that can help any bride have the perfect wedding on a budget. It’s the ideal place to get unique, original and one-of-a-kind items to make your wedding day, bachelorette party and honeymoon truly as distinct as it gets. Whether you’re looking for the perfect cake topper or a “Here Comes the Bride” sign for your flower girl to hold while walking down the aisle, it’s all on Etsy—at a price your wallet will love.

Instead of having you search endlessly through the thousands of pages of items on the handmade goods site, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite wedding items that we promise you’ll love.

Click through the slideshow to check them out!