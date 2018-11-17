15 Unique Etsy Gift Sets for the Beauty Lover in Your Life

Scroll To See More Images

To be completely honest, it’s hardly difficult to find a gift for someone who wants or needs something in the beauty department. Besides simply giving them a product they explicitly point out (or need a new supply of), brands truly roll out the holiday red carpet, re-organizing old faves and introducing new bundles in the form of advent calendars, ornaments and even products that are so prettily packaged, they don’t require fancy wrapping paper or a gift bag.

The problem here–at least if you’re someone who thrives off finding hidden gems that everybody else doesn’t have–is you risk buying something that may or may not already be on someone else’s list. In this case, twice isn’t so nice and it’ll be too late to exchange what you bought for something different. In cases like these, there’s only one place we know won’t let us down: Etsy.

Though searching for just one gift in the digital marketplace has the potential to take a very long time, the gift set section is straight-forward and arranged by topic, so you don’t get lost in the sauce. What we love most about the beauty section in particular is that it suits two very specific types of people: the special ones you know will appreciate something that’s one-of-a-kind and that random co-worker whose name you picked for the Secret Santa exchange.

Gift sets somehow check both of those boxes and for that, we are thankful. Though it would be practically impossible to list each and every Etsy gift set here, we’ve got a sampling of standout options for you to consider.

Inkling Scents 5-Piece Natural Perfume Oils Set

Five earth note scents are included in this newbie brand. Plus: you can 15 percent off as part of an introductory deal.

$110 at Etsy

Bloomtown Botanicals Vegan Gift Box

Choose your wrapping and scent before getting this four piece set that includes sugar scrub, salt soak, soap square and roll-on oil.

$25.20 at Etsy

Made in the Shady Self Care Kit

If you know someone in need of pampering, they’ll definitely enjoy this box–available in three different options, all with a soap, chocolate and lip balm.

$22.95 at Etsy

Stony River Soap Company Bath Gift Set

Your luxurious bath soak awaits until you get this luxurious set, which includes soap, lip balm, bath salts and bath bombs.

$22+ at Etsy

Andrea’s Organic Market Hair Mask Sampler Set

Each all-natural hair mask–raw avocado, raw honey and raw egg yolk–are housed in glass jars that you can reuse once you’ve emptied them.

$16.50 at Etsy

Red Barn Botanicals Organic Lip Balm Set

We can’t think of a better stocking stuffer than this set of six cleverly-named lip balms, all made with popular oils including castor and coconut.

$20 at Etsy

Everything Eva Studio Unicorn Makeup Brush Set

This perfect sized set for beginners is available in a myriad of bright and bold colors, from rose gold to blue-pink ombre to gold green ombre.

$11.25+ at Etsy

Herbal Chest Self Care Wellness Kit

Just in time for flu season, this beautifully packaged trio is the holistic answer to the seasonal sniffles you may fall victim to.

$44.95 at Etsy

Body Refined by LaBelle

These cold-pressed soaps, presented in a wooden crate are almost too pretty to use.

$24.75+ at Etsy

Natural Power and Magic Galaxy Hair Clips

Bold hair accessories are trending this season, making this a smart choice for anyone who wants to take on the industry’s latest obsession.

$2.75+ at Etsy

Whispering Willow Soap Travel Kit

There’s always that one person on the verge of tears at TSA because he/she didn’t know their full-size products would have to be thrown away. Save a friend (or yourself) a little grief with this adorable travel kit.

$25 at Etsy

Angela the Apothecary Aromatherapy Blends

Sometimes, all you need is a whiff of essential oils to take your day from drab to “okay, I can handle this.”

$32+ at Etsy

LVNEA Parfum Crème Full Sample Set

A set of truly unique sets that you can apply to your pulse points the same way you would a traditional perfume. They include licorice and leather, jasmine and fir and midnight tuberose.

$56 at Etsy

Wild and Free Jewelry Child of the Rainbow Fairy Hair Clips

Your inner wild child is dying to try these multi-colored statement clips on for size.

$48 at Etsy

JSFRN Nail Art Reusable Pressed Dried Flowers Press-On Nails

While we’re completely in love with the clear base and golden flakes throughout this set, it’s also nice to know that we can request a different color combo if we’re in the mood for a different variation.

$35.70 at Etsy