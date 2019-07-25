Target’s Newest Haircare Brand Is Totally Waste-Free

Even if you recycle religiously, do your best to stay away from single-use plastic and always take a tote bag to the grocery store, it’s pretty hard to live super environmentally cautious. Sure, you say no to a water bottle but what about your shampoo bottle? Ethique is a new line at Target that’s trying to help a bit with that choice. The zero-waste beauty and lifestyle brand just hit stores after being available on Amazon. The haircare, body care and face care products are all plastic-free in compostable containers, as well as vegan, cruelty-free and certified organic.

We haven’t gotten a chance to try the products yet but Ethique has some great reviews on Amazon so far. Fans say each conditioner doesn’t weigh your hair down and the shampoo works into a nice lather like any regular shampoo does. The face products are said to even “feel wonderful and moisturizes skin.” That’s a big claim for a tiny cleansing bar. Below, some of the products that just hit select Target stores so you can try them out yourself.

Heali Kiwi Shampoo Bar For Touchy Scalps

This-soap free, pH-balanced shampoo is safe for color-treated hair, and is said to even help combat dandruff thanks to a blend of oils.

$16 at Target

Wonderbar Conditioner Bar For Oily-Normal Hair

Coconut oil, cocoa butter and vanilla hydrate hair without weighing it down.

$18 at Target

In Your Face Cleansing Bar

With a gentle lather and ingredients including mandarin and sweet orange essential oils, this cleanser is great for those with acne-prone skin.

$18.50 at Target

Pumice, Tea Tree & Spearmint Bodywash Bar

This bubbly, non-drying bar is a fan-favorite for the way it provides gentle exfoliation to skin.

$11.50 at Target

Bamboo In-Shower Storage Container

Yes, it’s just a container but you need a way to store your bar while you’re using it. It’ll last a long longer thanks to the bottom vents on this container, allowing the bar to dry quickly.

$15 at Target

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.