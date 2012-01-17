StyleCaster
Ethereality: How To Amp Up Your Half-Up Style

Ethereality: How To Amp Up Your Half-Up Style

Rachel Adler
by
Ethereality: How To Amp Up Your Half-Up Style
When it comes to hair, there are endless possibilities. More often than not though, we get stuck in our usual hairstyle rut, and forget to mix it up. This Spring 2012 the half-up style is making its way back into our hearts (and onto our heads) with a vengeance, and isn’t the boring, grade-school style anymore.

Hairstylist Seiji of The Wall Group taught us that adding texture and braids to your style can amp up any look — and will work especially well on dirty hair (something all lazy girls like to hear)! He also suggested to play with your part. To add more interest to your look, go for a deep side part. To liven up your style and give it texture, rather than having it lay flat on your head, add a product like Aveda’s Phomillient Styling Foam before blow drying to prep the hair and then rough dry it. Then, add in braids (multiple braids if you’d like to add more dimension) and pull your hair back. Seiji recommends to mix things up and make it messy, as that’s the point!

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab
Hair Stylist: Seiji, The Wall Group
Makeup Artist: Jordy Poon, Bryan Bantry
Model: Tamara Lazac, Women Direct
Model: Justyna Stolarczyk, Women Direct
Stylist: Liz Doupnik

