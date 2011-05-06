Estee Lauder’s Sensuous Nude To Expand Sensuous Line

Estee Lauder is expanding its Sensuous line with its newest scent, Sensuous Nude.

Global brand president for Estee Lauder, Jane Hertzmark Hudis told WWD that “Sensuality needs full expression no one scent encompasses the full expression of what is sensuous.”

The original Sensuous was intended to express a feminine aspect of sensuality, and Sensuous Nude is intended to bring out the personal, uninhibited modern sensuality with notes that suggest bare skin, said Hudis.

Estee Lauder’s iconic 1953 ad for Youth Dew was another inspiration for the new scent, with an image that depicted a nude woman in profile about to step into her bath. The scent, set for a release date of August, has top notes that include mandarin, Sicilian bergamot, Baie rose and black pepper. The heart of the fragrance is jasmine petals, coconut water, honey and musk.

The ad, shot by Craig McDean features model Isabeli Fontana posed on a beach at sunset wrapped in a sheer wrap.

Sensuous Nude, available in eau de parfum, body cream and touch on fragrance in August