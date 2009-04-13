Estee Lauder’s Pleasures Splash, A twist on the Iconic Frangrance

Created in 1995, Estée Lauder’s Pleasures introduced the world to sheer, floral fragrances. This month, Estée Lauder has launched three light scents, designed as all-over fragrances, to pay tribute to the iconic scent that debuted 14 years ago.

Each of the new splashes draw on a prominent note from the original. The Baie Rose Peony Splash is a fresh floral scent that brings together the subtle exotic spiciness of Baie Rose, the delicateness of Lily, Rose and Peony, and the earthy scent of Green Leaves. The Jasmine Violet Splash is a green floral scent that blends crisp cucumber and fresh violet leaves with richly floral tuberose and jasmine, while carnation adds a cool spiciness. The Sandalwood Amber Splash is a woodsy oriental scent that blends the smooth richness of golden amber with sandalwood and warm skin accord, accented with hints of Orange, Lemon, pepper, and karo karounde.

Estée Lauder Pleasures Splash fragrance, $52.00 each, at macys.com