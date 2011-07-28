Estee Lauder’s Fall 2011 Collection Shows a Hint of Shimmer

Estee Lauder’s Fall 2011 collection is one of those collections that we literally count the days until it lands on the shelves. I was able to catch a glimpse of some of what Tom Pecheux, Creative Director for Estee Lauder had up his sleeve back at Fashion Week, and we chatted about the use of metallics in a subtle way in makeup, and he was enthusiastic about how it was such an easy way to transform your look, even if you were a little hesitant about glitter.

The proof is in this new collection, namely in their liners — which I would call the standout product. The Pure Color Liquid Eyeliner comes in three shades, Graphite, Black Quartz, and Silver Zinc and is literally smudge proof. The liquid liner has a felt tip applicator and just a hint of metallic sheen (my favorite is the Black Quartz – this is actually something I’ve been doing for months, mixing my CoverGirl Liquiline with NARS Calanque, so I love the ease and durability of this liner).

The collection also features eyeshadow duos which balance shimmery shadows with neutrals, as well as a Illuminating Powder Gelee, which is a “tribid” of liquid, powder and gel. This product will give you a hint of shimmer, but the amount and look depends on if you apply it wet or dry, since the unique formula of the product actually helps to sustain and suspend the shimmery pigments.

Look out for the entire collection hitting stores in August.