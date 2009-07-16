Estee Lauder Releases Private Collection Formula

Based on an unfinished formula begun by Estée Lauder that has, until now, remained locked in the archives, Private Collection Jasmine White Moss, after much wait, is finally available.

A tribute to the past and present with its juxtaposition of modern youthfulness and classic elegance, the green floral chypre scent has notes of mandarin, black currant, and bergamot.

The packaging, a collaboration between Aerin Lauder and Doug Lloyd, was inspired by Lauder’s love of blue and white. The natural semi-precious gems set in the cap (which include white jade, dark and light lapis, sodalite, black agate, mother of pearl, and blue lace agate) are different on each cap, making each piece surprisingly unique.



Private Collection Jasmine White Moss Parfum Spray, $325.00; Eau de Parfum Spray 1oz., $80.00; Eau de Parfum Spray 2.5oz., $135.00; Body Creme, $75.00; Perfume Solid Pendant (limited edition), $195.00; esteelauder.com.