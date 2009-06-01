Estee Lauder Pinks Their Pure White Linen Collection, Brings the Beach to You

Designed to bottle the sensation of being alongside the ocean at dawn, Estée Lauder’s new Pure White Linen Pink Coral fragrance is a beautifully feminine addition to the Pure White Linen collection. Delicate and innocent, the fragrance is scented with crisp floral top notes of Chinese berry, pink peppercorns, and apple blossom. There’s a floral heart of jasmine, camellia flower, and pink peony, and a drydown of sandalwood, sheer vanilla, and heliotrope.

In coordination with the delicate scent, the fragrance is housed in a bottle of the same design as the collection’s two existing fragrances – Pure White Linen and Pure White Linen Light Breeze – but with a feminine twist: the bottle is now a soft pink shade and the iconic white seashell has been replaced with an elegant seahorse.

The advertising for the scent also reinforces the femininity of the fragrance. Photographed by Craig McDean, the print ads feature Oscar-winning actress and Estée Lauder spokesmodel, Gwyneth Paltrow, relaxing seaside in a See by Chlóe dress.

If the beach is where your heart is, wearing this may bring your body a bit closer – even if you are stuck in the city.

Estée Lauder Pure White Linen Pink Coral; 1 oz. Eau de Parfum Spray, $39.50; 1.7 oz Eau de Parfum Spray, $49.50; 3.4 oz Eau de Parfum Spray, $72.00; Body Lotion, $40.00, all at esteelauder.com