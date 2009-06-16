Estee Lauder Makes Online Shopping Easier Than Ever

Shopping online for cosmetics can be tricky if you aren’t merely replacing a product you already love. You can’t really expect to select the proper foundation shade based on a picture on your computer screen, can you? Estée Lauder is hoping its redesigned e-commerce site will simplify the process.

The site boasts of more detailed product information, better images, and tips on application for each product. Plus, with features such as a gallery of how-to videos, a skincare finder, and a foundation finder, finding the perfect product is surprisingly simple (especially if you have a friend to help you objectively evaluate your skin tone). EstéeLauder.com is bringing the beauty counter into your home.

This could be dangerous for those of us hoping to restrain our online shopping obsessions.