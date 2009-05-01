Estee Lauder Launches Private Collection Jasmine White Moss, A Tribute to Estee

Private Collection Jasmine White Moss, a formula begun by Estée in the eighties, has finally been completed by her granddaughter, senior vice president and creative director, Aerin Lauder, as reported by WWD this morning.

The unfinished formula – Formula 546AQ – had been stored, since the late eighties, in the archives at International Flavors & Fragrances until Aerin set out to finally finish the fragrance in honor of her grandmother. Although regulatory changes forced the original formula to be adapted, it nevertheless remains true to its original creator.

With top notes of mandarin, black current bud absolute, galbanum and bergamot; a heart of jasmine sambac absolute, jasmine India absolute, violet, orange flower absolute, orris and ylang-ylang; and a drydown of patchouli heart absolute, vetiver and white moss mist (a Lauder exclusive), the third Private Collection fragrance, is a green floral chypre, true to the original intent.

Even the packaging is designed to reflect Estée: with stone accents in her favorite color, blue; a basket-weave design on the cap, one of her favorite textures; and her signature on the lower right side of the bottle.

Like previous Private Collection fragrances, Jasmine White Moss will be exclusive to specialty stores with the first store, Harrods in the U.K., receiving the scent in August.

Prices range from $75 for body cream to $325 for Private Collection Jasmine White Moss parfum. The eau de parfum versions of the scent will retail for $80 (for 1 oz.) and $135 (for 2.5 oz.).