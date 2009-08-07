Estee Lauder Launches Makeup Widget

The days of testing foundation colors on the inside of your wrist may be extinct (thank god). Come mid August, Estee Lauder will be launching a Virtual Makeover widget on their website for you to see how makeup will look on our own faces before buying.

According to WWD, the company claims that the widget is the first ever branded widget of it’s kind. Beginning August 17, users can download the widget to either a social media page or desktop, and upload their own photo. From there, they can then test which shades will work best for them– including the newest and most up-to-date products in the Estee Lauder collection.

For a beauty fanatic, this sounds like a dream come true. Instead of endlessly staring at the beauty aisle trying to decide which shades will work for me, I can test them all out at home first (genius!). And by all, I mean every single one.

And once you have that perfect makeup shade, you can find the perfect outfit to go with it by checking out our StyleCaster widget.