Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Eye Pencils

Megan McIntyre
Not only can this creamy eye pencil stand up to humidity, water and sweat, it goes on super-smooth (thanks to vitamin E and jojoba oil,) sets in a flash and is reliable to stay-put all day. All seven classic shades are gorgeous and easy to smudge or blend when first applied.

Price: $19
Where To Buy: macys.com

