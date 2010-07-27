Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Eye Pencils

Not only can this creamy eye pencil stand up to humidity, water and sweat, it goes on super-smooth (thanks to vitamin E and jojoba oil,) sets in a flash and is reliable to stay-put all day. All seven classic shades are gorgeous and easy to smudge or blend when first applied.
Price: $19
Where To Buy: macys.com
