Estee Lauder Launching Derek Lam Cosmetics Collection

Beauty industry giant Estee Lauder has just announced that the brand will be teaming up with Derek Lam for a color cosmetics collection to launch this January. It’s certainly not the first meeting of high fashion and beauty we’ve seen recently, what with designers like Marc Jacobs creating their own beauty lines and others like Jason Wu teaming up with Lancome, but we can’t wait for the Derek Lam and Estee Lauder Collection.

A bit different than the typical designer collaboration, the collection will consist of a set of color cosmetics — including eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, lipstick and lip gloss — inside of a navy blue Derek Lam clutch and sold for $85. Of course, Derek has more experience in fashion than beauty, so he worked closely with Estee Lauder’s creative makeup director Tom Pecheux to create this collection, which was used on Derek’s spring 2014 fashion show. “I’ve been working with Tom since my very first show and Estée Lauder for the last eight seasons,” says Derek. “That longtime involvement is invaluable — we’re really working hand in hand.”

After collaborating for a color cosmetics line, the designer may even branch out into fragrance next. “I did a one-off fragrance in spring 2006,” he said. “We only offered it to the audience at the show — and I still get requests for it. I’ve always tried to incorporate beauty and fragrance — I see that as very intrinsic to what I do, which is not about one particular look or way of dressing, but trying to express personal style. This is another expression of style that is curated by me and Tom. We wanted it to be an elevated experience, but accessible.”

