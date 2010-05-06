Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Liquid Eyeshadow

Give your lids a dash of flash with these gorgeous liquid eyeshadows. Available in four vibrant colors–including our personal favorites, the shimmery purple Ultra Violet and the look-at-me turquoise Aqua Flash–these shadows are definitely here to stay. Their ultra-creamy, easy-glide formula delivers full color impact for instantly saturated lids that won’t rub or smudge off. Even better, what you see is what you get, so don’t expect anything less than bright, true-to-life colors!
Price: $17.50
Where To Buy: esteelauder.com
